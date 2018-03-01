Former NFL head coach Glanville to serve as Ticats defensive co-ordinator

HAMILTON — June Jones and Jerry Glanville are together again.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Jones unveiled his staff Thursday, and Glanville will serve as the club's defensive co-ordinator. Last year, Glanville was a guest coach during the CFL club's training camp.

Jones and Glanville have coached together multiple times in both the NFL and NCAA, most recently at the 2016 East-West Shrine game.

The colourful Glanville, who dresses in black and has left tickets at will call for Elvis Presley, was also on the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff during Jones's tenure as a quarterback with the club (1977-81). Jones later replaced Glanville as Falcons head coach in 1994.

Glanville spent four seasons on the sidelines with Atlanta and also served as Houston Oilers head coach from 1985-89. The 76-year-old native of Perrysburg, Pa., has a 60-69 regular-season NFL coaching record and a 3-4 playoff mark.

Glanville last coached at Portland State from 2007-09, compiling a 9-24 record.

Jones enters his first full season as Hamilton's head coach. He replaced Kent Austin on an interim basis last season but was hired on a full-time basis after leading the Ticats to a 6-4 finish to the campaign.

Orlondo Steinauer returns to Hamilton after spending last season as the defensive co-ordinator at Fresno State. He'll be the Ticats assistant head coach after serving as defensive co-ordinator from 2013-16.

Dennis McPhee will be Hamilton's defensive line coach for the sixth straight year. He heads into his 16th season with the Ticats dating back to 1995.

Corey Grant also returns for a sixth season with Hamilton. After serving as running backs coach the last three years, Grant adds the assistant offensive co-ordinator's title to his job description.

The remainder of Jones's staff includes: Dan Morrison (quarterbacks); Dennis McKnight (offensive line); Williams Fields (defensive backs); Craig Butler (special teams, defensive assistant) and Jarryd Baines (assistant receivers coach, offensive quality control).