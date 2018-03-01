Jaguars player gets year of probation for hitting man
A
A
Share via Email
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler has been sentenced to a year of probation and 75 hours of community service for a parking lot attack on a man.
News outlets report Fowler was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to
St. Petersburg police say Fowler was arrested last July after confronting a man who made a comment about his driving in a parking lot. Authorities say Fowler exchanged words with the man before hitting him. Police say the man's glasses were knocked off and Fowler stepped on them before taking a grocery bag from the man and tossing it in a lake.
Fowler played for the University of Florida and was the Jaguars' first-round draft pick in 2015.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Walkin' and drinkin' in Halifax: Booze to be allowed on two streets
-
'America will pay a heavy price' if Trump imposes steel, aluminum tariffs on Canada: USW
-
Hwy. 401 westbound express lanes closed at Brimley Rd. after woman’s body found
-
Calgary radio host accuses Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard of sexual misconduct