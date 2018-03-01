Kapler, Phillies holding player plan sessions

TAMPA, Fla. — New Phillies manager Gabe Kapler is gathering Philadelphia players for small-group meetings that include the front office, coaches and research and development staff.

"The first thing we do is walk them through what they're really, really good at," Kapler said. "Second thing we give them the floor, give them the opportunity to share anything that's on their minds and go back and forth for a little bit in the room."

Slides have been created for each player that are displayed on a screen.

"So we give them a good look at who's thinking about them all the time," Kapler said. "It's the first thing we say: We've been thinking about you and paying attention to all of the details of your performances in your career and here some things that you can focus on."

Kapler thinks some players don't realize all of their strong points.

"We'll show them, you have a late command of your slider to the outside of the plate and then show them where they stand verus the rest of the league," Kapler said. "Did you know this is one of your strengths? A lot of them surprisingly say no. And now they know, this slider is a weapon and I can keep going back to it."

Kapler is encouraging a dialogue.

"It's good for all of us, we're learning about the players." Kapler said.

