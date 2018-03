NFLPA health playbook for players puts concussions in focus

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Players Association has created a medical guide for players, a 107-page reference book written by scientific professionals with extensive material on concussion detection, treatment and the league's game-day protocol for head injuries.

The union's inaugural "health playbook" was distributed electronically to NFLPA members this week.

Speaking at a head, neck and spine committee meeting during the league's scouting combine, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills revealed a 16 per cent rise in diagnosed concussions, from 250 in 2016 to 291 in 2017. Sills said the data was a "call to action" to the NFL for greater prevention.

The NFLPA health playbook also includes information on joint injuries and wear and tear, high blood pressure and cholesterol, plus performance-related topics such as sleep, nutrition and mental health.

