NHL ticket drive in Seattle gets off to hot start

The group looking to bring an expansion team to Seattle for the 2020 season said it surpassed 25,000 ticket commitments in two hours after kicking off its season-ticket drive on Thursday. The season-ticket drive is one the steps required by the NHL as part of the expansion process and is meant to gauge the interest in the market. Fans were required to put down a deposit of $500 per ticket or $1,000 for club tickets.