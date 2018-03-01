Olympic champion Biles back on US national gymnastics team
INDIANAPOLIS — Simone Biles is back on the U.S. women's gymnastics team.
The Athlete Selection Committee at USA Gymnastics named Biles to the senior national team Thursday after reviewing training video of the reigning Olympic champion and five-time Olympic
Rhonda Faehn, senior
The 20-year-old Biles took a year off following her dominant performance at the 2016 Summer Games and returned to training last fall under the guidance of new coach Laurent Landi. Though it's still unclear when Biles will be ready for competition, it's likely she will be back at some point this season barring a setback. The national championships will be held in Boston in August, with the world championships being held in Qatar in October.
