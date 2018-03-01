Sports

Oosthuizen leads in Mexico as pair of newcomers shine

Mexican golfer Abraham Ancer approaches the green on the 14th hole during the first round of the Mexico Championship at the Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City, Thursday, March 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY — Louis Oosthuizen made a short eagle putt late in his round and made birdies on two of the short par 4s for a 7-under 64 to lead the Mexico Championship.

Right behind were two players making their first appearances in a World Golf Championship.

Chris Paisley of England, who followed up his first European Tour victory with top 5s in the tour's strongest events in the Middle East, was atop the leaderboard for much of a warm Thursday afternoon at Chapultepec Golf Club until a late bogey. He was at 65, along with Xander Schauffele.

Shubhankar Sharma, a 21-year-old from India, was bogey-free at 5-under par with two holes to play when the round was halted by storms.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson opened with a 69.

