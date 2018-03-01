Outfielder Ezequiel Carrera out-righted to triple-A Buffalo by Blue Jays
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Outfielder Ezequiel Carrera was out-righted to the Toronto Blue Jays triple-A affiliate on Thursday.
Although now on the Buffalo Bisons' roster, he will return to the Blue Jays' major league camp as a non-roster invitee.
He had been designated for assignment on Monday to make space on Toronto's roster after the club signed reliever Seung-Hwan Oh to a one-year contract worth US$1.75 million.
The 30-year-old Carrera was already on the Blue Jays' bubble after the acquisitions of outfielders Curtis Granderson and Randal Grichuk.
Carrera had a .282 batting average with eight home runs in 131 games.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary radio host accuses Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard of sexual misconduct
-
'America will pay a heavy price' if Trump imposes steel, aluminum tariffs on Canada: USW
-
Walkin' and drinkin' in Halifax: Booze to be allowed on two streets
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike