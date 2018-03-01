QMJHL Roundup: Alain's three-point night leads Armada past Cataractes 6-2
BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alexandre Alain had the power-play winner early in the second period and added two assists as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada sailed past the Shawinigan Cataractes 6-2 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.
Alex Barre-Boulet scored and had two assists for the Armada (43-10-6), while Pascal Corbeil, Remy Anglehart, Drake Batherson and Tobie Paquette-Bisson also chipped in. Mikhail Denisov made 15 saves for the win.
Jeremy Manseau and Samuel Blier replied for the Cataractes (16-39-6), while Lucas Fitzpatrick stopped 25 shots.
Blainville-Boisbriand went 1 for 2 on the power play and Shawinigan went 0 for 1 with the man advantage.
