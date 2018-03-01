Rapinoe's goal lifts US women's team over Germany 1-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Megan Rapinoe scored in the 17th minute and the U.S. women's soccer team held on for 1-0 victory over Germany on Wednesday night in a matchup of the world's top two teams.

The top-ranked Americans controlled the pace on a cold, rainy central Ohio night in the SheBelieves Cup, a four-team round-robin tournament that also includes England and France.

Germany's Sara Dabritz got a point-blank opportunity in front of the U.S. goal in the game's 16th minute but pulled it way right. Less than a minute later, Rapinoe caught up with a long goal kick and her shot went through goalkeeper Almuth Schult's legs.