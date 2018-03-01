Song leads Women's World Championship by 2 shots

SINGAPORE — Jennifer Song shot an opening 7-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead at the Women's World Championship in Singapore on Thursday.

The 28-year-old American reeled off seven birdies at the Sentosa Golf Club in a round that was interrupted for two hours by lightning.

Michelle Wie and Ji Eun-Hee (both 67) were tied for second while Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., and eight others finished a further stroke back at 4 under.

Top-ranked Shanshan Feng (70) bogeyed the last hole, No. 2 Lexi Thompson (75) struggled in making five bogeys.