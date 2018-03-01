Stan Wawrinka to skip 2 American events to rest injured knee

LONDON — Three-time Grand Slam singles champion Stan Wawrinka is skipping hard-court events in the United States to rest his injured left knee.

Wawrinka says in a statement he will miss the Masters-level Indian Wells and Miami events to prepare for the European clay-court season.

The 2015 French Open champion says "coming back from a big surgery is complicated" and his body needs more time to heal.

Wawrinka, who will turn 33 during the Miami Open this month, ended his 2017 season with knee surgery in August.

He lost in the Australian Open second round in January, then the first round at the Rotterdam indoor tournament, before retiring from his second-round match last week in Marseille, France.