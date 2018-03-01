WHL Roundup: Johnson scores overtime winner as Rebels edge Hitmen 3-2

RED DEER, Alta. — Reese Johnson scored 2:12 into overtime and the Red Deer Rebels recovered from blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Calgary Hitmen 3-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Mason McCarty and Chris Douglas scored first-period goals to give Red Deer (23-28-13) a 2-0 advantage.

Riley Stotts and Conner Chaulk replied for the Hitmen (19-35-8) to pull even.

Rebels goaltender Riley Lamb kicked out 18 shots. Calgary's Nick Schneider made 35 saves.

Red Deer went 2 for 5 on the power play while the Hitmen were scoreless on their only chance with the man advantage.

---

WARRIORS 5 ICE 2

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Vince Loschiavo had a goal and an assist to lead Moose Jaw over the Ice.

Jayden Halbgewachs, Brandon Schuldhaus, Justin Almeida and Kale Clague also scored for the Warriors (47-13-3).

Alec Baer and Cole Muir provided the offence for Kootenay (25-37-3).

---

BLAZERS 5 ROYALS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Connor Zary scored one goal and set up another and Joe Gatenby had two assists as the Blazers downed Victoria.

Nick Chyzowski, Brodi Stuart, Ryley Appelt and Jermaine Loewen also scored for Kamloops (28-32-5).

Andrei Grishakov had the lone goal for the Royals (35-24-5).

---

COUGARS 7 ROCKETS 6

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Ilijah Colina scored twice and Jackson Leppard had a goal and two assists as the Cougars beat Kelowna.

Aaron Boyd, Brogan O'Brien, Jared Bethune and Austin Crossley also scored for Prince George (22-33-8).

Kole Lind led the Rockets (38-20-6) with a hat trick and a helper and Conner Bruggen-Cate, Erik Gardiner and Cal Foote supplied the rest of the offence.