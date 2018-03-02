Adam Lind agrees to a minor league deal with Yankees
TAMPA, Fla. — Adam Lind has agreed to a minor league contract with the Yankees, giving New York another backup option to Greg Bird at first base.
The 34-year-old Lind had been at the training camp for free agents organized by the players' association in Bradenton.
He batted .303 with 14 homers and 59 RBIs in 116 games and 301 plate appearances for Washington last season, including four home runs in 48 plate appearances as a pinch hitter.
Lind has a .272 average with 200 homers and 723 RBIs in 12 big league seasons with Toronto (2006-14), Milwaukee (2015), Seattle (2016) and Washington (2017).
His deal was announced Friday and allows him to opt out later in spring training.
