AP source: Dolphins agree to acquire Rams DE Robert Quinn

MIAMI — A person familiar with the agreement says the Miami Dolphins have agreed to acquire Los Angeles Rams defensive end Robert Quinn for a mid-round draft pick.

The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because under NFL rules, no 2018 trades can be completed until March 14.

Quinn has 62 1/2 career sacks, including 8 1/2 last year, when he started 14 games. He has spent his entire seven-year career with the Rams.

Quinn is expected to bolster a Miami pass rush that was disappointing last season. The Dolphins' other defensive ends include 36-year-old Cameron Wake, Andre Branch and 2017 first-round draft pick Charles Harris.

