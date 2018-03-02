Bettman: Flames' financial situation 'continues to deteriorate' due to old arena

CALGARY — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the Calgary Flames' financial situation "continues to deteriorate" as the team continues to operate out of the aging Scotiabank Saddledome but maintained his position that he doesn't foresee the situation changing soon.

Bettman spoke to reporters in Calgary as part of his Western Canadian tour.

He said he wasn't there to make threats, yet he painted a bleak picture of the Flames' financial future if it continues to operate out of the NHL's oldest building.

Bettman said the Flames used to contribute to the NHL's revenue-sharing program, but have become increasingly reliant on it of late.

He said if the current situation continues it could affect the Flames' competitiveness and financial stability.