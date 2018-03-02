Canadiens' Pacioretty leaves game with lower-body injury
NEW YORK — Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty has left a game with a lower-body injury.
Montreal announced Pacioretty's diagnosis in the third period of Friday night's game against the New York Islanders, saying the forward would not return to the game.
Pacioretty entered Friday with 17 goals and 20 assists in 63 games this season. The 29-year old has scored 30 or more goals five times in his career, all with the Canadiens. His career high is 37 in 2014-15.
