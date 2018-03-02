Danny Taylor has 32-save shutout as AHL Senators blank Comets 1-0
UTICA, N.Y. — Danny Taylor stopped all 32 shots he faced as the Belleville Senators shut out the Utica Comets 1-0 on Friday in American Hockey League action.
Gabriel Gagne was the lone scorer for Belleville (22-33-4), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators.
Richard Bachman made 27 saves for Utica (29-18-10), the minor league club for the Vancouver Canucks.
Neither team scored on the power play. Belleville was 0 for 5 with the man advantage and the Comets went 0 for 4.
The Senators snapped a five-game losing skid.
