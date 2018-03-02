DAZN Canada to stream MLS games north of the border, filling MLS Live void

TORONTO — DAZN Canada has signed a three-year agreement with Major League Soccer to stream its regular-season games in Canada.

The move fills the void north of the border left in February when the league's MLS Live streaming package shifted to the new ESPN Plus streaming service. The new ESPN app is expected to kick off in the U.S. in late March, early April.

The DAZN coverage in Canada starts this weekend, when the 2018 season opens A minimum of 262 regular-season games will be available live via DAZN. Another 129 games involving the Montreal Impact, Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps will be available in full and condensed form on a 48-hour delay.

Local games were not available live under the previous MLS Live package, due to existing TV rights deals.

The Canadian deal does not cover MLS playoff games. DAZN will archive games but there is no word yet for how long. The streaming service will use the MLS feed for commentary.

DAZN Canada already streams Spanish, Italian and French league soccer action, among other sports including the NFL, the KHL, tennis, darts, snooker and rugby.

In Canada, DAZN costs $20 per month or $150 annually. The new ESPN Plus service will start at US$4.99 a month