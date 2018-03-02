Defending champion Lesia Tsurenko reaches Mexico Open final
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ACAPULCO, Mexico — Defending champion Lesia Tsurenko of the Ukraine advanced to the Mexico Open final, beating third-seeded Daria Gavrilova of Australia 6-2, 6-4 on Friday.
The seventh-seeded Tsurenko will face the winner of the second semifinal between Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland and Rebecca Peterson of Sweden in the hard-court event.
In men's play, fifth-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa outlasted American Jared Donaldson 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the first semifinal. Second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany faced sixth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in the late match.
Tsurenko led 5-0 in the second set before finally finishing off Gavrilova on the seventh match point.
"It was just getting more and more tough in the second set because her
She won last year at Princess Mundo Imperial for her third WTA Tour title.
"I just really like it here," Tsurenko said. "I think all the conditions for the tournament are just great. I know that all the players enjoy it. The surface is great. I like to play on hard courts."
Anderson won the New York Open two weeks ago for his fourth career title.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax councillor Lisa Blackburn returning to Q104 morning show on temporary basis
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike
-
War of words between Toronto police, TV reporter who alleged racism
-
'It's totally gone:' Donation jar with about $1,000 inside stolen from Hope for Wildlife