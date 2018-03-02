Defending champion Lesia Tsurenko reaches Mexico Open final

ACAPULCO, Mexico — Defending champion Lesia Tsurenko of the Ukraine advanced to the Mexico Open final, beating third-seeded Daria Gavrilova of Australia 6-2, 6-4 on Friday.

The seventh-seeded Tsurenko will face the winner of the second semifinal between Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland and Rebecca Peterson of Sweden in the hard-court event.

In men's play, fifth-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa outlasted American Jared Donaldson 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the first semifinal. Second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany faced sixth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in the late match.

Tsurenko led 5-0 in the second set before finally finishing off Gavrilova on the seventh match point.

"It was just getting more and more tough in the second set because her defence was just amazing," Tsurenko said. "It was confusing for me and I made a lot of mistakes, probably because I lost some concentration. I'm really happy I finished 6-4 and not getting to a tiebreak."

She won last year at Princess Mundo Imperial for her third WTA Tour title.

"I just really like it here," Tsurenko said. "I think all the conditions for the tournament are just great. I know that all the players enjoy it. The surface is great. I like to play on hard courts."