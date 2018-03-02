Del Potro reaches the semifinals in Mexico
A
A
Share via Email
ACAPULCO, Mexico — Argentinian Juan Martin Del Potro defeated Dominic Thiem 6-2, 7-6 (7) on Thursday night to qualify for the semifinals of the Mexican Open where he will play against German Alexander Zverev.
Zverev got a 6-4, 6-1 victory over American Ryan Harrison.
Kevin Anderson, from South Africa, will play against American Jared Donaldson in the other semifinal.
Del Potro now has a 4-0 record over Thiem.
The 21 year-old Donaldson needed only 53 minutes to beat Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-1.
Anderson got a 7-6 (5), 6-4 over Hyeon Chung, from South Korea.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Big lessons learned:' Bill Smith releases donor list from Calgary mayoral race
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike
-
Squishing science: Flat Earth International Conference coming to Edmonton
-
Calgary radio host accuses Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard of sexual misconduct