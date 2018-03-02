Falcons clear cap space by releasing defensive end Shelby

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have released defensive end Derrick Shelby, saving the team $3.25 million against the salary cap.

The move helps to clear payroll room as the Falcons hope to reach a new deal with quarterback Matt Ryan, who can be a free agent after the 2018 season.

Shelby, who signed a four-year, $18 million deal in 2016, with $7.5 million guaranteed, was set to earn $4.5 million in each of the next two seasons. The Falcons will still have a $2.5 million charge in dead money that will count against the cap.

Shelby, who turns 29 on Sunday, had 30 tackles and one sack in 2017. He started 14 games. An Achilles tendon injury limited him to six games in 2016.

He spent his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

