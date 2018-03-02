Impact defender Diallo out five-to-six months with torn Achilles tendon
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Montreal Impact defender Zakaria Diallo has a torn Achilles tendon and will be out five-to-six months.
Coach Remi Garde confirmed the injury Friday and said Diallo will need surgery. Diallo was injured during practice Tuesday.
The 31-year-old was signed Jan. 20 from French club Stade Brestois and was expected to anchor the central defence after Laurent Ciman was traded to expansion Los Angeles FC.
The injury left Victor Cabrera as the club's only healthy centre back. Kyle Fisher is also out with a shin injury.
Montreal opens the regular season Sunday in Vancouver.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version misspelled Remi Garde's first name.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman charged with poisoning her look-alike with tranquilizer-laced cheesecake
-
'Big lessons learned:' Bill Smith releases donor list from Calgary mayoral race
-
Passenger burned after cellphone causes fire on Air Canada flight
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike