Impact defender Diallo out five-to-six months with torn Achilles tendon

Lille's forward Moussa Sow of Senegal, left, and Dijon's defender Zakaria Diallo, now a Montreal Impact player, vie for the ball during their French League one soccer match in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011. Diallo has a torn Achilles tendon and will be out five-to-six months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michel Spingler

Montreal Impact defender Zakaria Diallo has a torn Achilles tendon and will be out five-to-six months.

Coach Remi Garde confirmed the injury Friday and said Diallo will need surgery. Diallo was injured during practice Tuesday.

The 31-year-old was signed Jan. 20 from French club Stade Brestois and was expected to anchor the central defence after Laurent Ciman was traded to expansion Los Angeles FC.

The injury left Victor Cabrera as the club's only healthy centre back. Kyle Fisher is also out with a shin injury.

Montreal opens the regular season Sunday in Vancouver.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version misspelled Remi Garde's first name.

