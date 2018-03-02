Martinez scratched by Cardinals for personal reasons
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
JUPITER, Fla. — St. Louis scratched pitcher Carlos Martinez from his scheduled start against Boston on Friday because of a personal reasons.
Martinez threw a simulated game on a back field, then returned to his home in Jupiter. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny did not provide a time frame for Martinez's return.
Bud Norris was moved up a day and replaced Martinez against the Red Sox.
Projected as the Cardinals' opening day starter, Martinez allowed one run, one hit and three walks in his spring training debut Saturday against the New York Mets. Martinez was 12-11 with a 3.64 ERA last season.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman charged with poisoning her look-alike with tranquilizer-laced cheesecake
-
'Big lessons learned:' Bill Smith releases donor list from Calgary mayoral race
-
Passenger burned after cellphone causes fire on Air Canada flight
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike