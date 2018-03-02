Sports

Martinez scratched by Cardinals for personal reasons

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez throws during the first inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JUPITER, Fla. — St. Louis scratched pitcher Carlos Martinez from his scheduled start against Boston on Friday because of a personal reasons.

Martinez threw a simulated game on a back field, then returned to his home in Jupiter. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny did not provide a time frame for Martinez's return.

Bud Norris was moved up a day and replaced Martinez against the Red Sox.

Projected as the Cardinals' opening day starter, Martinez allowed one run, one hit and three walks in his spring training debut Saturday against the New York Mets. Martinez was 12-11 with a 3.64 ERA last season.

