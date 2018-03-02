Patrik Laine's two goals power Winnipeg Jets past Detroit Red Wings 4-3

WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice, including the winner, as the Winnipeg Jets edged the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Friday night.

Laine's 33 goals has the Jets' sophomore in the NHL's top 10 scorers on the season.

Winnipeg's victory is its sixth in its past eight games. At 38-17-9 and 85 points, the Jets continue to nip at the heels of the Central Division-leading Nashville Predators.

Dustin Byfuglien and Ben Chiarot also added goals for Winnipeg.

Niklas Kronwall, Anthony Mantha, and Trevor Daley replied for Detroit.

Connor Hellebuyck turned away 30 of the 33 shots he faced to capture his 33rd victory of the season. Detroit's Jimmy Howard made 38 saves in the loss.

Kronwall opened the scoring with the man-advantage midway through the first period — Detroit's only power play — but 38 seconds later Winnipeg responded with two goals in a span of just 26 seconds to take the lead.

Laine scored his first with a wrist shot from in close following a Red Wings turnover in their own zone. Chiarot put away his first goal of the season with a soaring shot from the perimeter.

Winnipeg entered the game with the league's No. 2-ranked home power play, but went 0 for 3 on the night.

Byfuglien's chip-in from a Josh Morrissey cross-ice feed put Winnipeg up 4-2 before Detroit responded with Mantha's 21st of the season and Daley's eighth.

Laine's eventually winner was similar to his first goal of the game — a lightning-quick release wrister, beating Howard high.