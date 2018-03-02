Review: Soccer Mommy's lush rock delivers on debut 'Clean'

Soccer Mommy, "Clean" (Fat Possum)

Sometimes, someone sneaks to the front of the line, grabs attention and gets fast-tracked to good things. This year, for minimalist rock, that line-cutter is Soccer Mommy and she's so good it's hard to hate on her full debut album "Clean."

Nashville native Sophie Allison is Soccer Mommy, a 20-year-old guitar wielding wunderkind with a voice that lilts in all the right places. If you need to box "Clean" in a bin, it's lush pop, replete with melt-away guitar work gorgeous hooks held together by smart lyrics sung well.

"Cool" is a dazzling descriptor for the song's protagonist, an untouchable "stoner girl" who torments her boyfriend. "Flaw" dabbles in self-loathing and dark introspection. Soccer Mommy has figured out how to make sad catchy again, years after the shoegazer genre ran its course.

"Scorpio Rising" reaches a crescendo of feedback and deconstruction as Soccer Mommy sings about a struggle with identity. None of these songs will break the speed barrier, but they may your heart.