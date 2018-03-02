Sharma soars into the lead in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Shubhankar Sharma wanted to enjoy himself in his first appearance at a World Golf Championship. Nothing was more fun than closing with three straight birdies for a 5-under 66 and a two-shot lead Friday in the Mexico Championship.

Sharma hit a 3-wood on his opening tee shot to 2 feet for a tap-in eagle, overcame consecutive three-putt bogeys and was flawless the rest of the way at Chapultepec Golf Club. The 21-year-old from India heads into a weekend that could lead to even bigger events, including the Masters.

He was at 11-under 131, two shots ahead of Masters champion Sergio Garcia (65), Xander Schauffele (68) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (67).