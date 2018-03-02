Spanish league to use video assistant referees next season
MADRID — The Spanish league says it plans to use video assistant referees next season.
The league and the Spanish soccer federation say in a statement they are working toward the implementation of VAR for the first division. They say that have agreed to establish a
They also say referees and referee assistants will begin training to use the video replay system starting Friday.
Several European leagues already use VARs and FIFA is proposing to use them at this year's World Cup in Russia.
