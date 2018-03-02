Tebow goes 1 for 3 in first spring training start
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Tim Tebow made his first spring training start this year, struck out against reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and then singled off Washington's Erick Fedde in a 2-1 loss to by a New York Mets' split squad to the Nationals on Friday.
Batting fourth as the designated hitter, Tebow struck out on three pitches leading off the second inning. The 30-year-old former NFL quarterback singled on a first-pitch fastball in the fourth for his first hit of spring training.
The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner reached on a fielding error by first baseman Jose Marmolejos in the seventh and is hitting .143 (1 for 7) in his second big league spring training.
