Thursday's Games
NHL
Nashville 4 Edmonton 2
Carolina 4 Philadelphia 1
Boston 8 Pittsburgh 4
Florida 3 New Jersey 2
Tampa Bay 5 Dallas 4 (OT)
Arizona 5 Minnesota 3
San Jose 7 Chicago 2
Los Angeles 5 Columbus 2
---
NBA
L.A. Lakers 131 Miami 113
Philadelphia 108 Cleveland 97
Sacramento 116 Brooklyn 111 (OT)
Portland 108 Minnesota 99
---
