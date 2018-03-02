Sports

Thursday's Games

NHL

Nashville 4 Edmonton 2

Carolina 4 Philadelphia 1

Boston 8 Pittsburgh 4

Florida 3 New Jersey 2

Tampa Bay 5 Dallas 4 (OT)

Arizona 5 Minnesota 3

San Jose 7 Chicago 2

Los Angeles 5 Columbus 2

NBA

L.A. Lakers 131 Miami 113

Philadelphia 108 Cleveland 97

Sacramento 116 Brooklyn 111 (OT)

Portland 108 Minnesota 99

