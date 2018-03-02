White Sox prospect Jimenez hampered by left knee tendinitis

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chicago White Sox are going to hold out top prospect Eloy Jimenez for a couple days to help the outfielder recover from patella tendinitis in his left knee.

Jimenez is taking medication, and manager Rick Renteria says they want to give it time to work before putting together a plan to get the slugger back on the field.

The 21-year-old Jimenez is regarded as one of the top prospects in baseball. He isn't expected to begin the season in Chicago, but could make his major league debut this summer.

Chicago also scratched shortstop Tim Anderson for Friday's spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Renteria said it was a personal matter.

