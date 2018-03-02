Zidane says PSG still dangerous without injured Neymar

MADRID — Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says his team must not let its guard down despite the injury to Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar.

Zidane says "in no way is it a relief that Neymar is not able to play" in Tuesday's Champions League match.

Madrid leads 3-1 after the first leg.

Zidane says "we feel sorry for Neymar, but PSG is a very strong team. The player who substitutes him will be good. I don't think it will be easier without Neymar."

Neymar will undergo surgery on a fractured toe in his right foot and could be out for up to three months.