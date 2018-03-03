Argos sign star running back James Wilder Jr. to two-year extension

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed running back James Wilder Jr. to a two-year contract extension through the 2019 season.

Wilder was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie last season after rushing for 872 yards and five touchdowns on 122 carries, posting a CFL-high 7.1 yards per attempt.

The six-foot-two, 232-pound native of Tampa, Fla., also caught 51 passes for 533 yards and a team-high 467 yards after the catch.

Wilder rushed for 52 yards and added 58 yards on eight receptions in Toronto's 25-12 win over Saskatchewan in the Eastern final, including a crucial third-down catch to move the chains on the team's game-winning touchdown drive. The rookie back added 13 yards and a touchdown in Toronto's 27-24 win over the Calgary Stampeders in the 105th Grey Cup.