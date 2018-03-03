Calle Jarnkrok scores in overtime as Predators edge Canucks 4-3

VANCOUVER — Calle Jarnkrok scored in overtime as the Nashville Predators defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Friday night.

Kevin Fiala, Ryan Ellis and Mike Fisher also scored for the Predators. Nashville (41-14-9) won its seventh straight and matched its longest winning streak since Nov. 12-25, 2009.

It was the first game out of retirement for Fisher. The 37-year-old veteran forward, who retired barely six months ago, is back for his eighth season with Nashville.

Backup goalie Juuse Saros made 24 stops for the Central Division-leading Predators.

Bo Horvat, Brandon Sutter and Daniel Sedin scored for Vancouver (24-32-9), which is 3-8-3 in its past 14 games and remain in second last place in the Pacific Division.

Jacob Markstrom was impressive with 39 saves for the Canucks.

Vancouver scored first while on the power play and off a faceoff in the Predators' zone. Alex Edler ripped a shot from the blue-line that Horvat tipped in at 5:55. The assist tied Edler with Mattias Ohlund for first all-time in points by a Canucks defenceman with 325. He added a second later in the game to move into first.

The Canucks made it 2-0 with five minutes remaining in the second as Sutter carried the puck from the side boards, into traffic and ripped a backhand over Saros's right shoulders.

The Preds got on the board minutes later when Fisher swatted in a rolling puck that rebounded off a Filip Forsberg shot. He almost scored again early in the third with a shot from the slot, but hit the post.

Nashville tied it midway in the period during a 4-on-4. Fiala blasted a hard wrist shot from near the face-off circle that went top corner of Markstrom's net.

Vancouver jumped ahead 3-2 during a power play midway in the third. Sedin took a pass from Henrik Sedin and lifted his own rebound for eighth goal in eight games.

The Preds tied it again with just over two minutes left. Ellis's blast from the blue-line cleared enough traffic to squeak by Markstrom and force overtime, when Jarnkrok blasted a shot from the hash mark that beat Markstrom.