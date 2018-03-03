Canada's Mikael Kingsbury, Justine Dufour-Lapointe grab silvers at World Cup

TAZAWAKO, Japan — Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury is back on the World Cup podium just a week after winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The 25-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 89.27 on Saturday in the men's moguls World Cup event to take silver.

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh.

Japan's Ikuma Horishima won gold (91.03) while Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan placed third (87.26).

Canada earned two second-place finishes on Saturday, with fellow Olympic medallist Justine Dufour-Lapointe taking silver in women's moguls.