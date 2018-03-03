Canadian teams open with wins at world junior curling championships

ABERDEEN, Scotland — Canada defeated Switzerland 7-3 Saturday in the opening men's draw at the 2018 world junior curling championships.

Skip Tyler Tardi and his rink form Langley, B.C., broke open a 3-3 tie with four in the ninth end.

Canada next faces Sweden on Sunday.

Earlier, Canada's women's team opened with an 8-5 win over China, putting the game away with two in the 10th end.