Canadian teams open with wins at world junior curling championships
A
A
Share via Email
ABERDEEN, Scotland — Canada defeated Switzerland 7-3 Saturday in the opening men's draw at the 2018 world junior curling championships.
Skip Tyler Tardi and his rink form Langley, B.C., broke open a 3-3 tie with four in the ninth end.
Canada next faces Sweden on Sunday.
Earlier, Canada's women's team opened with an 8-5 win over China, putting the game away with two in the 10th end.
Kaitlyn Jones's Halifax team faced Turkey later Saturday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
War of words between Toronto police, TV reporter who alleged racism
-
Vehicle smashed, gunshots heard, man injured: Nova Scotia police
-
Halifax councillor Lisa Blackburn returning to Q104 morning show on temporary basis
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike