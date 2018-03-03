Daniel O'Regan's two-goal night leads Americans past Marlies 4-1
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Daniel O'Regan scored twice as the Rochester Americans beat the Toronto Marlies 4-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.
Justin Bailey and Zach Redmond had goals in the first period as Rochester (28-15-15) built a 2-0 lead by the first intermission. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for the win.
Andreas Johnsson was the lone scorer for the Marlies (39-16-2), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Calvin Pickard stopped 27-of-30 shots for Toronto.
The Americans scored on their one power play and the Marlies were 0 for 5 with the man advantage.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Workers asked to make change, give back too much in sleight-of-hand scam
-
'It's totally gone:' Donation jar with about $1,000 inside stolen from Hope for Wildlife
-
Trudeau says Trump’s trade war will hurt U.S. 'as much as they will hurt us'
-
They called for a body bag when this woman was hit by a bus. Now she’s a ‘walking miracle’