Dynamo beats Atlanta United 4-0 in opener for both teams

HOUSTON — Andrew Wenger opened the scoring with a tap-in in the fifth minute and the Houston Dynamo routed Atlanta United 4-0 in the season opener for both teams Saturday.

Alberth Elis outraced a defender to chase down Philippe Senderos' long ball and sent a low cross to Wenger.

Senderos scored on a header in the 23rd minute, and Mauro Manotas cleaned up a loose ball to make it 3-0 four minutes later.