George Coetzee leads by 2 after 3 rounds in Pretoria
PRETORIA, South Africa — George Coetzee opened a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the Tshwane Open after a 3-under 68 Saturday.
The overnight leader fired five birdies and two bogeys in his home city — and on the course where he's a member — to move to 14 under overall.
Mikko Korhonen and Sam Horsfield are tied for second.
Korhonen kept up the pressure with a 69 at Pretoria Country Club to go 12 under. Horsfield shot up the leaderboard with a 7-under 64 that started with four straight birdies.
Coetzee is looking for a fourth European Tour title and a second at the Tshwane Open after winning this event in 2015. All of his previous wins have come on African soil.
