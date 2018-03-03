Sports

Hometown rink loses in opening draw of Brier; Northern Ontario tops Ontario

Quebec skip Mike Fournier, left, gets a hand from second William Dion after tripping on a bumper at the end of the sheet as they play Saskatchewan at the Tim Hortons Brier curling championship at the Brandt Centre in Regina on Saturday, March. 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Quebec skip Mike Fournier, left, gets a hand from second William Dion after tripping on a bumper at the end of the sheet as they play Saskatchewan at the Tim Hortons Brier curling championship at the Brandt Centre in Regina on Saturday, March. 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

REGINA — Hometown favourite Steve Laycock and his Saskatchewan rink fell to Quebec's Mike Fournier 5-2 in nine ends on Saturday in the first draw of the Tim Hortons Brier.

Laycock lost after allowing a steal of two in the eighth and one in the ninth, in his opening game of the round-robin tournament at Canada's men's curling championship.

Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs topped Ontario's John Epping 4-3, despite the pressure from the Toronto-based rink.

Top-seeded Reid Carruthers of Manitoba overcame some stressful situations from Prince Edward Island. But Eddie MacKenzie's team couldn't capitalize enough, dropping a 12-7 decision to Carruthers in eight ends.

New Brunswick's James Grattan led for most of the game against Nunavut's Dave St. Louis, scoring deuces in the eighth and ninth end for a final score of 9-3.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular