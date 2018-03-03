Hometown rink loses in opening draw of Brier; Northern Ontario tops Ontario
REGINA — Hometown favourite Steve Laycock and his Saskatchewan rink fell to Quebec's Mike Fournier 5-2 in nine ends on Saturday in the first draw of the Tim Hortons Brier.
Laycock lost after allowing a steal of two in the eighth and one in the ninth, in his opening game of the round-robin tournament at Canada's men's curling championship.
Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs topped Ontario's John Epping 4-3, despite the pressure from the Toronto-based rink.
Top-seeded Reid Carruthers of Manitoba overcame some stressful situations from Prince Edward Island. But Eddie MacKenzie's team couldn't capitalize enough, dropping a 12-7 decision to Carruthers in eight ends.
New Brunswick's James Grattan led for most of the game against Nunavut's Dave St. Louis, scoring deuces in the eighth and ninth end for a final score of 9-3.
