Jazz beat Timberwolves 116-108 in game featuring 3 ejections
SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert scored a season-high 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, Donovan Mitchell also scored 26 points and the Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108 on Friday night in a game that featured three ejections.
Jae Crowder — who was thrown out not long after jawing with Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau — and Derrick
Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points for the Timberwolves and Jeff Teague added 25 before getting ejected for a flagrant foul on Ricky Rubio in Minnesota's second straight loss.
Karl-Anthony Towns finished with just 13 points after picking up two technical fouls and getting ejected before halftime.
Utah closed the first half on a 20-6 run stretching over the final 3:49 of the second quarter. Gobert and Joe Ingles combined to score off dunks on three straight possessions to fuel the run and Mitchell buried a step-back jumper to finish it off and give the Jazz a 56-45 halftime lead. Towns was ejected with 23 seconds left in the second quarter after picking up his second technical foul for questioning a call.
The Timberwolves did make a run behind some strong third-quarter play from Teague. He took a steal in for a dunk and buried a jumper on back-to-back possessions as Minnesota closed to 70-66.
Teague's jumper made it 94-92 but Crowder buried a 3-pointer and Mitchell followed with back-to-back baskets to fuel an 11-2 run that gave Utah a 105-94 lead with 5:20 remaining.
Teague was ejected when he chased down a dribbling Rubio and knocked to him the ground with his shoulder. Injured Wolves All-Star Jimmy Butler tweeted that Teague's play was what he liked to see .
TIP-INS
Timberwolves: Taj Gibson played 39 minutes after leaving in the third quarter of Thursday's 108-99 loss to Portland with a left hip contusion. He finished with 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting. . Minnesota went 9 of 17 (.529) from 3-point range.
Jazz: Gobert racked up his 18th double-double of the season before halftime. He
UP NEXT
Timberwolves: Host Boston on Thursday.
Jazz: Visit Sacramento on Saturday.
