McEwen beats Gunnlaugson in wild-card game for final spot at Tim Hortons Brier
A
A
Share via Email
REGINA — Mike McEwen beat Jason Gunnlaugson 4-3 in 11 ends in the Tim Hortons Brier wild-card game Friday night to earn a spot in the main competition of the Canadian men's curling championship,
The wild-card game, which features the two highest-ranked teams in Canada that didn't already have a spot at the Brier, made its debut in Regina.
With the victory, McEwen claimed the fourth seed in the Brier and will compete in Pool A, opening Saturday against 12th-seed Thomas Scoffin of Yukon when the Brier's main 16-team competition begins.
The wild-card game gave the two Winnipeg skips a second chance after Reid Carruthers won the Manitoba playdowns to advance to the national championship.
McEwen, who came back to play in the Manitoba championship after being hospitalized with chicken pox, lost 7-6 to Carruthers in the provincial final.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Making it a laughing stock:' Metro talks to two Halifax regional councillor complainants
-
Vehicle smashed, gunshots heard, man injured: Nova Scotia police
-
War of words between Toronto police, TV reporter who alleged racism
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike