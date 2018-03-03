McEwen beats Gunnlaugson in wild-card game for final spot at Tim Hortons Brier

REGINA — Mike McEwen beat Jason Gunnlaugson 4-3 in 11 ends in the Tim Hortons Brier wild-card game Friday night to earn a spot in the main competition of the Canadian men's curling championship,

The wild-card game, which features the two highest-ranked teams in Canada that didn't already have a spot at the Brier, made its debut in Regina.

With the victory, McEwen claimed the fourth seed in the Brier and will compete in Pool A, opening Saturday against 12th-seed Thomas Scoffin of Yukon when the Brier's main 16-team competition begins.

The wild-card game gave the two Winnipeg skips a second chance after Reid Carruthers won the Manitoba playdowns to advance to the national championship.