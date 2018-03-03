Newcastle topples Sydney FC in A-League

SYDNEY, Australia — Defending champion Sydney FC suffered only its second loss in the A-League, going down to second-placed Newcastle 2-1 in a match which may be a grand final rehearsal.

Newcastle overcame a red card to Roy O'Donovan in the 14th minute to beat Sydney for the first time in 16 meetings and to cut its lead atop the league table to eight points with five rounds remaining.

Jordy Bujis, the victim of the slap which saw O'Donovan receive a straight red card, pushed Nikolai Topor-Stanley in the 43rd minute to concede a penalty which gave Newcastle a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Bobo equalized, but four minutes later Andrew Nabbout scored the winner with a brilliant drive from 30 metres .