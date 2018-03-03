QMJHL Roundup: Nicolas Guay stars in shootout as Voltigeurs top Armada

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Nicolas Guay was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Drummondville Voltigeurs edged the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 4-3 on Saturday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Cedric Desruisseaux had a pair of goals in regulation time for Drummondville (40-18-3) and Brandon Skubel also scored for the Voltigeurs. Olivier Rodrigue made 38 saves for the win.

Alexandre Alain, Remy Anglehart and Alex Barre-Boulet scored for the Armada (44-10-7). Mikhail Denisov kicked out 21 shots for Blainville-Boisbriand.

The Voltigeurs went 0 for 2 on the power play and the Armada were 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

---

PHOENIX 3 FOREURS 2 (OT)

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Kevin Gilbert scored 1:37 into overtime to lift Sherbrooke over the Foreurs.

Marek Zachar and Nicolas Poulin had goals in regulation time for the Phoenix (30-22-11).

David Henley and Mederick Racicot scored for Val-d'Or (19-36-7).

---

SAGUENEENS 4 MOOSEHEADS 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Kevin Klima scored twice as the Sagueneens subdued Halifax.

Zachary Lavigne put away the winner for Chicoutimi (25-31-5) 1:30 into the third period. Liam Stevens had the other Sagueneens goal.

Connor Moynihan and Maxime Fortier replied for the Mooseheads (39-16-7).

---

TITAN 5 WILDCATS 3

MONCTON, N.B. — Jeffrey Truchon-Viel struck twice as Acadie-Bathurst defeated the Wildcats.

German Rubtsov, Noah Dobson and Antoine Morand rounded out the attack for the Titan (38-15-9).

Daniil Miromanov, James Phelan and Jeremy McKenna responded for the Wildcats (25-29-8).

---

TIGRES 7 SEA DOGS 3

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Maxime Comtois had a pair of goals as Victoriaville sank the Sea Dogs.

Simon Lafrance, Dominic Cormier, Chase Harwell, Vitalii Abramov and Jimmy Huntington chipped in as well for the Tigres (37-20-6).

Nathan Larose, Cole Reginato and Aiden MacIntosh scored for Saint John (13-37-11).

---

HUSKIES 5 SCREAMING EAGLES 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Felix Bibeau scored twice, including the eventual winner, as the Huskies downed Cape Breton.

Tommy Beaudoin, Peter Abbandonato and Mathieu Boucher also scored for Rouyn-Noranda (34-18-10).

Phelix Martineau and Ross MacDougall supplied the offence for the Screaming Eagles (28-27-7).

---

OCEANIC 6 OLYMPIQUES 4

GATINEAU, Que. — Dmitry Zavgorodniy scored twice as Rimouski bested the Olympiques.

Carson MacKinnon put away the winner for the Oceanic (40-15-7) at 17:53 of the third period. Mathieu Bizier, Denis Mikhnin and Mathieu Nadeau also scored.

Mikhail Shestopalov, Giordano Finoro, Maxim Trepanier and Dawson Theede scored for Gatineau (32-23-7).

---