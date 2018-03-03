Sharma holds his nerve and the lead in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Shubhankar Sharma held his nerve to the end and held a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Mexico Championship.

Now the 21-year-old from India has to hold off a few of golf's biggest names.

Sharma holed a 15-foot par putt on the final hole at Chapultepec Golf Club for a 2-under 69, leaving him 18 holes away from capping off his amazing rise. Three months ago, he had yet to win a tournament and was ranked No. 462 in the world. A victory would likely put him in the top 25.