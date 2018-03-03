Sharma holds his nerve and the lead in Mexico
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — Shubhankar Sharma held his nerve to the end and held a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Mexico Championship.
Now the 21-year-old from India has to hold off a few of golf's biggest names.
Sharma holed a 15-foot par putt on the final hole at Chapultepec Golf Club for a 2-under 69, leaving him 18 holes away from capping off his amazing rise. Three months ago, he had yet to win a tournament and was ranked No. 462 in the world. A victory would likely put him in the top 25.
Two shots behind were Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia, along with Rafa Cabrera Bello and Tyrrell Hatton. Another shot back was Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world and defending champion.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
War of words between Toronto police, TV reporter who alleged racism
-
'It's totally gone:' Donation jar with about $1,000 inside stolen from Hope for Wildlife
-
They called for a body bag when this woman was hit by a bus. Now she’s a ‘walking miracle’
-