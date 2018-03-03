Soup opera: Cavs' Smith mum on kind of soup thrown at coach
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith has refused to say what led him to throw a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones.
Nor does he remember what kind of soup he flung.
Smith sat out Thursday night's loss against Philadelphia after the Cavs imposed a one-game ban for detrimental conduct. Following Saturday's shootaround, Smith said "nothing" when asked what he could share about the soup tossing.
Smith said he spoke to his teammates about it and "everybody seemed cool."
His outburst led to a storm on social media Friday as Twitter filled with posts about him and his possible soup choice.
Smith said "some of them were actually pretty funny. I understand that everything I do is going to have a meme or whatever behind it. That's just part of the day and age we live in."
