Weirather leads race to super-G title after beating Gut

CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland — Tina Weirather won a women's World Cup super-G on Saturday to go top of the discipline standings with one race remaining.

The Olympic bronze medallist from Liechtenstein overtook Lara Gut, who finished seventh, to lead her Swiss rival by 46 points going into the World Cup finals in Are, Sweden.

Weirather timed 1 minute, 2.17 seconds to lead Anna Veith of Austria by 0.36. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland trailed by 0.38 in third for her career best super-G result.