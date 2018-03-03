Weirather leads race to super-G title after beating Gut
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland — Tina Weirather won a women's World Cup super-G on Saturday to go top of the discipline standings with one race remaining.
The Olympic bronze
Weirather timed 1 minute, 2.17 seconds to lead Anna Veith of Austria by 0.36. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland trailed by 0.38 in third for her career best super-G result.
The surprise gold
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'It's totally gone:' Donation jar with about $1,000 inside stolen from Hope for Wildlife
-
Calgary group proposes the next cycle track, and it's on 17th Ave SW
-
War of words between Toronto police, TV reporter who alleged racism
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike