Barca's Iniesta injured 10 days before Chelsea match in CL

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has been substituted due to injury during the first-half of Sunday's Spanish league match against Atletico Madrid.

The injury comes 10 days before Barcelona hosts Chelsea in the return leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie. The away leg in London ended 1-1.

Th 33-year-old Iniesta grabbed his right thigh before going down and requesting medical attention in the 22nd minute.