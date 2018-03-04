Barca's Iniesta injured 10 days before Chelsea match in CL
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has been substituted due to injury during the first-half of Sunday's Spanish league match against Atletico Madrid.
The injury comes 10 days before Barcelona hosts Chelsea in the return leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie. The away leg in London ended 1-1.
Th 33-year-old Iniesta grabbed his right thigh before going down and requesting medical attention in the 22nd minute.
He came back on but lasted around 10 minutes before he was substituted by Andre Gomes.
