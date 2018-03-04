Canada's Brittany Phelan wins silver medal in skicross World Cup
CHELYABINSK, Russia — Canada's Brittany Phelan finished second in a skicross World Cup race Sunday.
Phelan, who won silver at the Olympic Games two weeks ago behind Canadian Kelsey Serwa, finished Sunday's race behind Switzerland's Fanny Smith.
Austria's Katrin Ofner took bronze and Sandra Naeslund of Sweden was fourth.
Serwa did not make it past the quarterfinals.
