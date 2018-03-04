Clippers rally to hand Nets 8th straight road loss, 123-120

LOS ANGELES — Austin Rivers scored 27 points and Tobias Harris added 26 as the Los Angeles Clippers rallied for a 123-120 victory over Brooklyn, handing the Nets their ninth consecutive road loss.

Rivers hit a go-head 3-pointer with 33.5 seconds left, Lou Williams completed his 21 points with a 15-foot jumper with 8.9 seconds left and rookie Sindarius Thornwell blocked Joe Harris' 3-point attempt before the buzzer to seal the victory.

Caris LeVert led the Nets with 27 points, hitting 5 of 7 3-pointers, and DeMarre Carroll had 20 points.

The Nets have lost 10 of their last 11 overall.

The Clippers opened with a 10-0 run and led almost the entire game, but could never really pull away. Their biggest lead was 15 points, but the Nets kept picking away until a pair of 3s gave them a 97-96 lead with 9:41 to play.

The Nets went up 118-110 before the Clippers rallied.

TIP-INS

Nets: C Jahill Okafor was cleared to play after missing five games with the flu, but did not enter the game. ... G D'Angelo Russell made his second trip back to Staples Center this season since his trade from the Lakers. "I've been impressed with how he's bought into what we're trying to do from a basketball standpoint, from a performance standpoint," Brooklyn coach Kerry Atkinson said. "He's gotten stronger. He has to cut down on his turnovers. His shot selection has to be cleaned up. We're thrilled with how he's played for us."

Clippers: In his 13th season, Williams is averaging career highs in points (23.2), assists (5.4), 3-point percentage (.369) and free-throw percentage. Said Clippers coach Doc Rivers: "He was probably underrated by all of us. Lou's a better player than I thought. I have always liked Lou as a scorer but I didn't know he was lethal. He's as good of a scorer as maybe I've coached." ... Los Angeles signed G Sean Kilpatrick to a 10-day contract.

UP NEXT

Nets: Play the fourth of five consecutive road games Tuesday at Golden State.

Clippers: Remain at home Tuesday to play New Orleans.

